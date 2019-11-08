Govt spent RM3.3m to help Orang Asli from Batek tribe, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government has spent RM3.3 million to help the Orang Asli from Batek tribe who were affected by the measles outbreak in Kuala Koh last June. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Nov 8 — The government has spent RM3.3 million to help the Orang Asli from Batek tribe who were affected by the measles outbreak in Kuala Koh last June, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the amount spent included RM2 million for the construction of the Grid Line Power Supply System by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), RM800,000 for high-quality water treatment system and RM434,000 to cater for various needs including food supplies as recommended by the Food Division, Ministry of Health.

“The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) is in the midst of preparing cash crop plantation as the source of food and extra income for the 53 Batek household heads.

“Jakoa has also trained Batek youths to work at community schools, besides opening sewing classes for the women. The federal government also has a plan to set up an Alternative Learning Centre (ALC) for them with the cooperation from the Kelantan Education Department and Ekuiti Nasional Berhad (Ekuinas),” she said in her speech at the launch of Kick-Off #ANAKMALAYSIATINGGI here today.

Her speech text was read out by her senior private secretary Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman.

Also present were Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin, Jakoa director-general Dr Juli Edo and Kelantan Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin.

At the event, Wan Ahmad Uzir also presented compassionate money of between RM500 and RM5,000 to 68 Batek household chiefs from Kuala Koh. — Bernama