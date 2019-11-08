D-IGP confirms murder probe in Temerloh tahfiz school student’s death

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Police have classified the death of a student from an unregistered tahfiz school in Temerloh yesterday as murder, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor confirmed this morning.

He said the classification was made due to the state of the student’s body.

“For now give us time to investigate further into the matter. I believe the Pahang police will issue a more detailed statement on the case later on,” Mazlan said after the graduation ceremony for police trainees at Pulapol KL.

It was reported that Muhammad Aimin Nurul Amin, seven, died after he was sent to a clinic in Lanchang, Temerloh yesterday.

Bruises were found on his face, hip and shoulders. Three students, all aged 13, have been detained for the investigation.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the motive is believed to have been dissatisfaction with Muhammad Aimin’s actions while he resided in the school’s dormitory.

The body was sent to the Hospital Sultan Ahmad Shah earlier today morning for a post-mortem.

The school, located in Kampung Kuala Kuang, Lancang, is understood to have started operating early this year but is not registered with the authorities.