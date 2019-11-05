Johor govt has contingency plan for floods during SPM exams, says state rep

Aminolhuda Hassan said the ‘Gerakan Payung’ committee established by the state education department had identified ‘hotspot’ schools statewide. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, Nov 5 — The Johor government is ready to face any possibilities of floods following heavy rainfall that currently hit the state while the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination is underway.

State Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the ‘Gerakan Payung’ committee established by the state education department had identified ‘hotspot’ schools statewide.

He said all those involved in the committee, including education officials, had been trained to deal with any situation and to act quickly.

Apart from the districts, the committee had also identified the nearest venues to place the candidates in the event of floods, he said.

“If there is none (school) available, we will transfer them to the hostel nearby,” he told a press conference after visiting the SPM candidates at the Sekolah Menengah (SMK) Kulai Besar here today.

Also present were Johor Bahru district education officer Shaharuddin Saari and Kulai district education officer Zainal Buang.

Aminolhuda said candidates would not face any problem to sit for the SPM examination at any school by producing their identity cards, in the case of unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, a total of 50,619 candidates in the state sat for the phase two of SPM examination which commenced this morning at 360 examination centres, he said. — Bernama