Islamist lobby Ummah wants MPs to condemn LTTE, warns of a rally otherwise

PKR chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul accepts a memorandum on behalf of Pakatan Harapan from Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya in front of Parliament November 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Islamist coalition Ummah has called on Parliament today to table a motion condemning the now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE), following the arrests and charges against 12 people including two DAP assemblymen.

Its chairman Aminuddin Yahaya, who is also the president of Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma), also threatened yet another rally if no action is taken.

“We want the MPs here today to bring up and speak about this issue in Parliament. Let it be gazetted, raised and passed in Parliament that LTTE is illegal and action should be taken against them as soon as possible,” he told reporters here.

Despite his call, Malaysia has already designated LTTE as a foreign terrorist organisation since 2014.

Tuan Haji Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a Gerakan Pembela Ummah demonstration in front of Parliament November 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Amiruddin had earlier led a group of activists who protested in front of the Parliament, before submitting a memorandum “Save Malaysia from Terrorists” to several MPs today.

His group was earlier prevented from marching towards the Parliament’s gate, but was allowed to submit the memorandum to Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The two represented Muafakat Nasional — the alliance between Umno and PAS — and the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Sungai Petani MP and PKR chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul also accepted the memorandum on behalf of Pakatan Harapan.

“Although there are different views, we would not leave the country in the hands of terrorist,” he said, but did not elaborate on PH’s reaction to the memorandum.