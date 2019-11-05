Dr M advises SPM, STPM candidates to keep calm and carry on (VIDEO)

Students sit for a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) home science paper at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Afzan in Kuantan October 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today advised all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations’ candidates to remain calm while sitting for the exam.

In a video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Dr Mahathir expressed his hope that all SPM and STPM candidates to remain calm under pressure and had made adequate preparations to obtain the best possible result.

“For examination, we have to remember everything that we have learned all year long and to keep doing (revision) so that we will remember the content (of the answers) needed.

“I pray that all students will obtain good results and I hope they can heave a sigh of relief once the examination concluded,” Dr Mahathir said.

Ucapan kepada para pelajar yang akan menduduki peperiksaan SPM dan STPM. pic.twitter.com/yxYMqMTlYQ — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) November 4, 2019

The second phase of SPM examination commenced this morning and ends on November 28, while for the STPM examination, it will conclude on November 13. — Bernama