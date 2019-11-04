In Ipoh, environmental groups urge authorities to take action on Segari’s fly plague

Sahabat Alam Malaysia field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman (third left) together with the residents from Segari showing the report and pictures of the flies plaguing the Veterinary Department in Ipoh November 4, 2019. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Nov 4 — A group of non-governmental organisations under the Gabungan Rakan Segari coalition have called on the Perak Veterinary Department to take action on the serious onslaught of flies around the Segari district in Manjung.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman, who represents the group, said that the issue of flies in the district has been ongoing for about 20 years.

“We suspect the flies swarm to the area due to the poultry industry and there are no other industries or businesses (here) that can be related to this issue.

“The flies are attracted to the chicken faeces,” he told the media, after handing over a report on the matter to the Veterinary Department here.

Meor also pointed out that the livelihood of the fishermen in the area has been badly affected as the rivers are polluted with the chicken faeces being disposed from the farms.

“Apart from that, the tourism industry ­— especially near the Pasir Panjang and Teluk Senangin — is also affected due to the strong unpleasant smell and the flies,” he added.

Meor urged the relevant authorities, including the Veterinary and Environmental departments to take immediate action under the existing Poultry Breeding Enactment 2005 and Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Meanwhile, a resident from Kampung Semangat Segari, Zubaidah Zakaria, 49, who owns a nasi lemak stall, said that her business has been badly affected due to the flies and odour emitted from the drains.

“Customers don’t want to eat or buy food at our shops as they say the food is dirty. How are we going to run our businesses like this?” she said.

Zubaidah also claimed that a few of her customers have complained of stomach aches after eating at her shop.

“A check by the customers with a doctor also revealed that this is caused by a type of virus carried by the flies,” she said.

A resident from Kampung Batu 10 Segari, Mazeli Md Desa ,44, said that they can’t even sleep peacefully in their house due to the flies.

“My house is located about 100 metres from the poultry farms. We have to face this problem every single day.

“Even our relatives or friends who visit us refuse to eat at our house due to the flies,” he said.

Ismail Ibrahim from Kampung Semangat Segari said he will take legal action against poultry owners and government agencies if they fail to solve the fly problem in Segari. — Picture by John Bunyan

Ismail Ibrahim, 53, from Kampung Semangat Segari said the villagers have lodged several reports to the authorities, but nothing has been done to solve the problem.

“We have made a final report to the Veterinary Department today, but if they fail to solve this issue once for all, then will be taking legal action against all the parties including the poultry owners and also the relevant government agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Public Facility, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Farming Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari when contacted by Malay Mail said that he will comment on the issue later.