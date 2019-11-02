Asean must speak with one voice in economic matters, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) speaks next to Chairman of the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC) Arin Jira during a business forum on the sidelines of the 35th Asean summit in Bangkok on November 2, 2019. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, Nov 2 — For Asean to emerge as a more prominent organisation and assert its position as an economic power, it must stand together and speak with one voice, especially when dealing with other big economies in the global stage, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said it was crucial for all 10 Asean member states to pull their strength together when heading to negotiations as it would give the regional grouping more edge, compared to them entering such talk as an individual country.

“If you want to be listened (to), you must be very powerful, strong or very rich, otherwise nobody listens to you. If we function as a regional organisation, as Asean, then we have more people to argue in our favour in these forums and when we have more people, we can attend all the meetings and express our views.

“But if you go alone, if Thailand goes alone, it will not be as strong as 10 Asean countries,” he said during a dialogue session at the Asean Business and Investment Summit held in conjunction with the 35th Asean Summit here, today.

The session which was held at the IMPACT Convention and Exhibition was moderated by Asean Business Advisory Council Chairman Arin Jira. — Bernama