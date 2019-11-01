Sarawak authorities: RM25,000 bribe offered thrice during bust on syndicate selling subsidised diesel worth RM1.7m

Apart from confiscating the 800,000 litres of diesel during the 1pm raid conducted along the Sungai Miri waterfront at Jalan Krokop Utama, the operations team also seized two ships estimated to have a total value of RM5 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MIRI, Nov 1 ― The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) busted a syndicate suspected of selling subsidised diesel worth RM1.7 million to Vietnamese fishermen in a raid conducted yesterday, which also saw the offenders attempting to offer a RM25,000 bribe three times, to avoid arrest.

Sarawak GOF Brigade commander SAC Datuk Khaw Kok Chin told the media today that five men aged 37 to 54 were arrested, two of whom had attempted to offer a RM25,000 bribe to raid leader ASP Norman Chendan Philip Richa three times during the operation, as an enticement so that he would avoid arresting them.

Investigations showed that there was no valid documentation allowing for the storage of the diesel on board both the vessels, said Khaw, adding that the syndicate is believed to have sold the fuel to the Vietnamese fishermen in Malaysian waters in large quantities, comprising 500,000 litres in each transaction.

The syndicate is also suspected of having sold the diesel to plantations in Sibu, Bintulu and Mukah.

Investigations into the two ships, under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, have been handed over to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry office in Miri, while the two suspects who made the bribery attempts have been detained in connection with section 17 (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. ― Bernama