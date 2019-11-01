PKR urges Pakatan government to amend Sosma

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil says the party believes that certain provisions under Sosma have to be amended to align the law with human rights principles. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 1 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said his party disagreed with security laws that allows preventive detention.

He said this included the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act or Sosma.

“The party’s political bureau had a periodical meeting last night and has discussed a number of issues, specifically related to terrorism and Sosma.

“Our stand on the terrorism issue is consistent, where we firmly against any form of terrorism, but at the same time we believe certain provisions under the Sosma have to be amended to align the law with human rights principles, which the party has fought for all these years,” he said in a statement.

PKR then urged the police to provide an exhaustive list of groups and organisations that are considered to be terrorists so that the public may avoid association.

The police used the Sosma to detain 10 people including two DAP lawmakers over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tami Eelam (LTTE).

The 10 have since been charged with supporting or possessing material related to the LTTE but were all denied bail as the Sosma was invoked for their detention

The LTTE had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang previously urged the ruling coalition to repeal the Sosma by saying this was promised in its election manifesto but Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin countered that the pact only pledged to review the law.