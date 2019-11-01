Penang increases annual aid for senior citizens and disabled to RM150

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town November 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 ― Penang has increased its annual aid for senior citizens and disabled persons from RM130 to RM150 next year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the decision benefits 178,000 senior citizens and about 10,000 disabled individuals in the state.

“The increase from RM130 to RM150 each will involve an allocation of RM26.7 million for senior citizens and RM1.5 million for the disabled,” he said in his Penang Budget 2020 speech.

He also announced a RM50 million allocation for the state’s welfare programme, iSejahtera, up from RM45 million allocated for this year.

He said the state will continue with its free Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) buses for the people at a cost of RM15 million next year.

He said Penang will continue with its Mammo-Penang Programme for women next year and an allocation of RM886,000 was set aside for this programme.

Chow also said the smoke-free zones will be expanded in the state next year and an allocation of RM250,000 will be used to conduct promotional and advocacy activities for the next five years.

As for Islamic development, Chow said RM60.05 million was allocated to emphasise the state’s commitment to strengthening its Islamic institutions through various religious development programmes.

This is an increase from RM56.8 million allocated for Islamic development this year.

He said the state has already started the process of building a new religious school, Sekolah Agama Rakyat at Masjid Abdullah Fahim in north Seberang Perai with an allocation of RM2.4 million.

Another religious school, Sekolah Agama Rakyat Masjid Tuan Guru on the island, is also in the process of being built with an allocation of RM1million, he added.