Selangor JPJ gets RM4m from auction of cloned vehicles

Selangor RTD director Nazli Md Taib (2nd left) conducts an auction of a cloned vehicle at the Shah Alam City Council building in Shah Alam October 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 31 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) recorded RM4 million in revenue after auctioning 246 cloned vehicles through a two-day public auction that started yesterday.

Selangor RTD director Nazli Md Taib said out of the total number, six vehicles were auctioned off as “scrap”.

“It has been the first time an auction involving confiscated cloned cars was held by the Selangor RTD in three years. The auction of the 246 cloned vehicles comprised various models including one motorcycle.

“A Mercedes-Benz SL350 car was auctioned for RM50,000 while the lowest bid was for a mini bus at RM1,000,” he said after the public auction of the cloned vehicles at the Shah Alam City Council building here today.

He said all bidders would be able to claim their vehicles from next Wednesday (November 6) at the Selangor RTD’s seized items unit.

Meanwhile, Akmal Amin, 34, the highest bidder at the auction, said he bought two Mercedes-Benz models for his own use.

“I made a bid to get a Mercedes-Benz SL350 for RM50,000 and a Mercedes-Benz SL500 for RM36,000. Although it was slightly over my budget but still worth it because I like the brand name,” he said. — Bernama