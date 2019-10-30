King visits fire victims in Benta

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consoles M. Ramany, who has been left homeless, during a visit to Kampung Baru Cina in Benta, Kuala Lipis October 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LIPIS, Oct 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a surprise visit to the Kampung Baru Cina in Benta, Kuala Lipis, where 22 people were left homeless in an early morning fire today.

His Majesty left for Benta shortly after the arrival of the Malay rulers for the 255th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived by helicopter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Benta at 11.53am before arriving at the nearby village at around noon using an SUV vehicle.

In the 1.08am incident, 15 homes in the village were destroyed in the fire but no fatalities were reported.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the people to be vigilant and pay attention to the old and dilapidated buildings especially on the electrical wiring that could cause harm.

“Although all homeowners are safe, it is a warning to us of how dangerous this incident can be at any time if we are not careful,” he said.

His Majesty also expressed his sympathy and hoped that the affected families would be patient and that all relevant parties would assist the victims.

“The district and the relevant offices will make appropriate reports and we will work to find the resources so we can repair the properties (damaged) in the fire,” he said.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented contributions to the victims as well as inspected the site.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Nor Hisham Mohammad when met said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. — Bernama