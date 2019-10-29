Talk of Melaka ‘back-door govt’ latest in Pakatan’s history of friendly fire since winning GE14

Pakatan Harapan flags are seen in Kelana Jaya August 22, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The latest rumour of a “back-door” government change in Melaka seems to be another event for Pakatan Harapan (PH), whose component parties’ leaders have no qualms disagreeing with each other.

For some, it is a mark of a truly democratic political pact that values freedom of speech, but some also argue that this erodes trust in PH, which has openly aired its dirty laundry in the public since winning the 14th general election.

Malay Mail takes a look at some public confrontations between leaders of PH’s different component parties recently:

No confidence vote against Perak MB

In August last year, it was reported that Perak allegedly faced a political crisis following rumours that DAP and Parti Amanah Negara assemblymen would pass a vote of no-confidence against Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks after launching the Perak International Skydiving Championship at the police aviation training centre in Ipoh April 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Among the reasons behind the crisis was due to Faizal’s rejection of Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming’s demand for the state government to grant 999-year leases or freehold status to residents of new villages as promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

This dissatisfaction was also made known by the state Opposition, claiming a movement in the state executive council to oust Faizal existed due to dissatisfaction among the state executive councillors.

However the rumour was subsequently quashed by Nga after he said all PH assemblymen have voiced their support towards Ahmad Faizal.

Bersatu Youth’s ultimatum to DAP over Ronnie Liu’s op-ed

On October 23, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman openly threatened ally DAP to discipline the assemblyman for an opinion piece critical of the party and its chairman Dr Mahathir.

Syed Saddiq also warned that his wing will freely attack DAP, notwithstanding its top leadership, if the demand was not met.

The opinion piece titled “Mahathir: The paper tiger” was authored by the Sungai Pelek assemblyman suggesting that PH does not need Bersatu, which Liu had since clarified meant to remind the outspoken 94-year-old to abide by their coalition’s agenda.

Liu also insisted his article was not extreme and that he was undeserving of disciplinary action as he is still very supportive of Dr Mahathir’s leadership.

Liu’s remark also courted flak from a Bersatu supreme council member, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, who urged the party to review its political ties with DAP following its relentless attack on Dr Mahathir.

DAP grassroots’ support over pro-China comics

Earlier this month, critics including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak revealed that the comic titled Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism edited by former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau was being distributed to secondary schools in the country.

Asian Comic Cultural Museum Curator Hew Kuan Yau speaks to the media after giving his statement at the Bukit Aman headquarters October 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The comic parroted the Communist Party of China’s political views and controversially described as extremists the Malays who believed in the alleged mistreatment of the Uighur Muslim minority.

In an immediate reaction the Education Ministry stopped its distribution on the advice of the Home Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement disavowing the comic and its contents while investigations by the police also commenced.

While other PH leaders have been tight-lipped over the matter and DAP leaders sought to distance themselves from Hew, 43 DAP party’s members and lawmakers have spoken up in Hew’s defence by questioning Education Minister Maszlee Malik, from Bersatu, if he was an Umno or PH appointee.

In response, Maszlee told DAP to demonstrate its commitment to Pakatan Harapan by reprimanding party members openly criticising the government’s decision against the distribution.

PKR Youth wants Syed Saddiq to explain meeting

Federal Territories PKR Youth had questioned Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman about his meeting with little-known firm Cleo International Sdn Bhd amid allegations of bias and power abuse.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after the launch of SKIL'19 skill symposium in Putrajaya October 24, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The Youth wing also highlighted the fact that Cleo International’s director Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin had posted a picture on Instagram proudly stating she was a member of Segambut Bersatu, but removed the post later that same day.

Nur Fathiah also said she was welcomed to Segambut Bersatu by Sharifah Zohra Jabeen of “listen, listen” infamy, a former Datuk Seri Najib Razak supporter who changed her allegiance to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Syed Saddiq then replied that no contracts were discussed and no grants were handed out during the meeting, but did not answer the PKR Youth’s question on how the company was given the opportunity to meet him in the first place.

‘Plot’ to oust Melaka government

On October 25, an online news report claimed PH-held Melaka would be toppled by a “back-door” government through two unnamed PH state executive councillors working together with Umno to oust the current leadership.

According to the report, this was meant to ensure Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has enough MPs to remain in power for the full term, instead of handing over the post to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In response, Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government was unperturbed by the rumours and political games of certain parties, saying he remain focused on PH’s reform agenda for the benefit of the people’s economic development.