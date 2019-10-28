Zuraida: Govt will implement more effective waste management system nationwide

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin listens to a briefing by Mayor of Kuala Terengganu City Council Shahidan Embok on the proposed transportation terminal Kuala Terengganu Sentral in Bandar Baru Bukit Besar October 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 28 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will implement a more organised and effective solid waste management system nationwide, said its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

For a start, she said four landfill sites equipped with modern technologies would be constructed in Terengganu.

Four locations which have been identified as landfill sites in the state are Sungai Ikan, to cater to Kuala Terengganu and Setiu districts, Bukit Jemalang (Kemaman and Dungun), Tertak Batu (Marang and Hulu Terengganu) and Pengkalan Keling (Besut).

“I was briefed yesterday that there are seven local authorities in the state but the landfill sites here are scattered and not effectively managed.

“As such we need to have the solid waste management coordinated in maintaining cleanliness which will help boost the tourism industry in Terengganu,” she told reporters after visiting the proposed site for a transportation terminal at KT Sentral near Bandar Baru Bukit Besar here today.

Currently, Terengganu only produces about 500 tonnes of garbage daily and the amount is categorised as moderate as compared to other developed states, with Selangor producing 7,000 tonnes and Kuala Lumpur 3,000 tonnes daily.

According to Zuraida the ministry was now focusing on a systematic and orderly approach in waste management, regardless of the quantity of solid wastes produced in a state.

On the construction of the integrated transport terminal, Zuraida said the federal government would support the proposal, but the state government would have to give a more detailed presentation to Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and the ministry, for approval.

“God willing the project will be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). The project is expected to take three years to complete at an estimated cost of RM156 million.

“KT Sentral will be the catalyst for economic growth and the tourism sector in Terengganu and will continue to become a ‘mini Putrajaya’ as the surrounding area is also rapidly expanding with government agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Chemistry Department, the National Audit Department and the Health Department in the vicinity,” she said.

Asked on the existing bus stop at Jalan Syed Husin here, Zuraida said the government would not demolish it, but it would be upgraded to give more traders the opportunity to operate there.

“Its position is also very strategic and will serve as a support hub for the integrated public transport system in Kuala Terengganu,” she added. — Bernama