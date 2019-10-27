Sabah looks to early Budget 2020 disbursement for education

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal hopes Budget 2020 allocation for education in Sabah will be channelled early next year.― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA BELUD, Oct 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal hopes Budget 2020 allocation for education in Sabah will be channelled early next year.

He said budget allocation would usually come in the second half of the year.

“I think it will be much better if the allocation could reach the ground (schools) sooner, possibly in February, March or April.

“At least we can realise some of the urgent initiatives planned, I mean we are talking about poor schools” he told the media after attending the “Tamu Besar Kota Belud”, here today.

Mohd Shafie said in Sabah, more than 500 poor schools have to share buildings between primary and secondary schools.

Also present at the event were the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni, and state ministers.

Earlier Mohd Shafie also announced an allocation RM200,000 for next year’s Tamu Besar Kota Belud.

He said the sum would enable facilities in the tamu area to be upgraded to attract more visitors apart from expanding exhibition site.

“We are increasing the allocation as needed by the organisers from RM50,000 previously,” he said. — Bernama