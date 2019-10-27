Bukit Aman says LTTE probe on 12 complete, next move up to AGC

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The investigation papers on the 12 people detained for alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have been handed over to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), police said today.

Bukit Aman counter-terrorism division chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police submitted the papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Wednesday after having wrapped up their investigations.

“It is up to the attorney general to decide whether there is enough evidence or not,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Asked about Deepavali visitation for the 12 detainees, Ayob Khan said their families had been granted permission to visit them today.

“As informed by the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador), visits have been arranged in conjunction with Deepavali. The family members are also allowed to bring food for the detainees.

“There are no obstacles to visitation, with each family allocated two hours during the visiting period from 9am to 5pm,” he said.

He said the detainees were getting on well and their health condition was being monitored.

“There were reports that some came down with gastric pain and stomachache but this is normal, and we are monitoring their condition. There is nothing to worry about as the services of doctors are available there,” he added.

The 12 suspects, who include two state assemblymen, were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which allows for a 28-day detention. — Bernama