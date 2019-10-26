Search and rescue continues for victims of capsized boat in Sabah waters

A Malaysia Maritime officer looks out into the sea during a search and rescue in Kuala Langat June 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

LAHAD DATU, Oct 26 — The Marine Police Force (MPF) continues the search and rescue (SAR) for seven individuals including two children who were feared drowned after their boat sank in the waters of Merabung, Tungku near here, on Thursday.

Sabah MPF Region 4 chief, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said three patrol boats with 21 officers and personnel from Lahad Datu were ordered to the location of the SAR since 6am today.

“The SAR encompassed the waters of Merabung until Felda Sahabat 16 and Adal Island, Tabawan Island until the waters of Silam. The operation will be conducted until 6pm today,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) spokesman said 10 of its members were involved in the SAR from 7 am today.

He said two MCDF boats were used in the SAR and while four vehicles were on standby on the beach.

The spokesman said MCDF conducted the search from the Parapat Beach until the waters of Bangingod and were now at Felda Sahabat 16.

It was reported yesterday that a man survived while the body of a woman was found floating while seven others were still missing after their boat sank.

According to the police, the survivor was a 29-year-old foreign national who was found on Thursday by a fishing vessel and the incident was reported to the MCDF operations room at 3.05pm.

The body of the woman was found by members of the public who contacted the Cenderawasih police station at 9am.

In the meantime, the survivor had been detained by police for 14 days for further investigation. — Bernama