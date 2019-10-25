19 teens among 97 arrested in police raid on drug-fuelled party in Perai Jaya

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police raided the entertainment at about 3am after a tip-off from the public. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 25 — A total of 97 people, including 19 underaged teenagers were arrested by the police during a raid at a wild party held at an entertainment centre in Bandar Perai Jaya, early this morning.

Twenty-seven of them, comprising 16 males and 11 females, tested positive for drugs, while 3.8g of ketamine and 13 ecstasy pills were found in two rooms occupied by the group.

All the partygoers were aged 15 to 30.

In a statement, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police raided the place at about 3am after a tip-off from the public.

Initial investigations found that the party was organised by a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl, who invited guests via social media including WhatsApp, and charged a fee of RM40 per person for the party which was to last until 6am.

All 97 have been remanded for four days to assist with investigations, while action will also be taken against the entertainment centre for conducting business beyond authorised hours and for flouting other regulations, said Nik Ros Azhan. — Bernama