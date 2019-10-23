‘Superman’ Hew asked to submit academic credentials to cops as part of pro-China comic probe

Asian Comic Cultural Museum Curator Hew Kuan Yau speaks to the media after giving his statement at the Bukit Aman headquarters October 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Controversial comic book author Hew Kuan Yau was sked to submit his academic credentials as part of the police probe into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Win Winism comic .

His lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said Hew and three others spent three hours giving statements to the police today over myriads of question regarding the controversial comic book.

“There are many questions asked by the police. They asked about background from all suspects and what is our role in the publication of the comics.

“We provided all the documents needed by the police,” he told reporters in the Bukit Aman multi-storey parking lot today.

This is the second time Hew has been called for statements regarding the case. The first time was last Friday.

Rajsurian also said that the police did not reveal to them details on the case such as which Act it was investigating for.

“We only know that the report was lodge by an individual from Kedah,” he said.

Hew arrived at Bukit Aman today along with the comic’s artist Chong Po Liang or Ms Tomato, Asia Cultural Museum Manager Raymond Chong and a printing company manager who are only known as Fong.

Meanwhile Hew said he did not want to comment on the issue as the police are investigating the matter.

However, he admitted that he was advised by his Facebook administrator to close his Facebook account for the moment as the issue was still hot.

“Those who want to criticise me came there and those who defended me also went there.

“I don’t want them to fight using bad words on my Facebook,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow when asked about the matter maintained that the Asian Comic Cultural Museum at the ICT Mall in Komtar has no relation with DAP.