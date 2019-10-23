Maszlee tells DAP to crack the whip over propaganda comic dissenters

Education Minister Maszlee Malik has directed all schools to prevent the distribution of former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism’ comic and ordered an investigation into this. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The DAP leadership must demonstrate its commitment to Pakatan Harapan by reprimanding party members openly criticising the government’s decision to stop distributing a pro-China comic book to schools, said Maszlee Malik.

The education minister reiterated today that he directed all schools to prevent the distribution of former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism comic and ordered an investigation into this.

The Bersatu leader then reminded allies in DAP of the concept of collective responsibility.

“I wish to urge the DAP leadership to discipline their party members so that they respect the government’s decision and abide by the country’s constitution and laws. Both are the foundation of the country,” he wrote on Twitter today.

Maszlee added that resorting to “cheap politics” was exacerbating matters and widening rifts in the coalition.

Hew’s pro-China propaganda comic triggered controversy after its distribution to local schools was revealed online.

Maszlee’s ministry’s quickly responded by saying this was not authorised.

The comic courted additional controversy by describing the Malays who believed in the alleged mistreatment of the Uighhur Muslim minority in China as “extremists”.

While DAP has insisted that it is unrelated to Hew’s comics, over 40 of its members and lawmakers came out publicly in support of him.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng also wrote the foreword for the comic.