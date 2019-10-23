Foundation gathers evidence to drag Israel to International Criminal Court

MyAQSA special delegation head Lukman Sheriff Alias said during a meeting in The Hague in May, the ICC had recommended for the gathering of evidence and witnesses that could be used to drag Israel to the court. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — The MyAQSA Foundation (MyAQSA) has gathered evidence and statements from witnesses to be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors at the end of this year to allow Israel to be charged with crimes against humanity.

MyAQSA special delegation head Lukman Sheriff Alias said during a meeting in The Hague in May, the ICC had recommended for the gathering of evidence and witnesses that could be used to drag Israel to the court.

Following that, he said MyAQSA conducted investigations at three Palestinian settlements most affected by the atrocities of the Zionist army earlier this month.

“Our delegation of 10 people went to the settlements in Wadi Al-Hummus, Issawiyya and At-Tur in the Jerusalem area and spent three days recording statements.

“More than 20 victims were interviewed and their statements were recorded. We also recorded the demolished houses and destroyed plantation to be brought to the attention of the ICC prosecutor’s office,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali and MyAQSA chief executive officer Dr Noorazman Mohd Samsuddin.

Meanwhile, Walid said MyAQSA was the only organisation taking the initiative to help the Palestinians to prosecute Israel at the ICC.

“Thanks to MyAQSA, the government and the people of Malaysia who have always supported us and we will work closely to ensure the success of these initiatives,” he said. — Bernama