Climate change must be considered in strategic development and planning, MP tells Penang govt

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim said he would be meeting with government agencies to recommend that they take into account climate change in every project development. — Foto oleh Mukhriz Hazim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 23 ― The Penang government should take into account rainfall frequencies over the next five to 10 years as climate change must be considered in strategic development and planning, said Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said heavy rainfall had resulted in flash floods and he would be meeting with government agencies to recommend that they take into account climate change in every project development.

He said he could understand the difficulties encountered by flood victims as they incur losses due to property damage and waste much time and energy cleaning their homes.

However he hoped they would be patient as several flood mitigation projects which could reduce flood risks are being implemented and expected to be completed next year.

Sim who is also Youth and Sports Deputy Minister was briefing on the flood situation here in a press conference which was also attended by Padang Lalang assemblyman, Chong Eng and Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Kai Loon.

Chong, who is also a state executive council member cited Taman Bertam Permai and Taman Permai Jaya which were rarely hit by floods were now witnessing devastating results believed to be due to uncontrolled development. ― Bernama