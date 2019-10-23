Bukit Aman summons Malay Dignity Congress organiser for questioning

Datuk Zainal Kling was reportedly told to present himself at the federal police headquarters at 10am Friday. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Datuk Zainal Kling, the Dignity Congress secretariat chief, has been called to Bukit Aman this Friday.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that federal police will be recording statements by the organiser of the controversial congress following a complaint filed earlier this month by a member of the Penang Society for Tamil Advancement, Yoganathan Loganathan.

“After police record his statement, we will see who else will be summoned,” Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department principal assistant director of prosecution/law, Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was quoted saying.

Zainal opened the October 6 congress in Shah Alam, Selangor by reminding Malaysia’s ethnic minorities of a so-called “social contract” with the Malays them enabled them to gain citizenship, claiming it could be taken back if the agreement was breached.

The congress was attended by about 5,000 people, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as several Umno, PAS and Pakatan Harapan leaders.

It was organised by Universiti Malaya’s Malay excellence studies centre in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Putra Malaysia and the Sultan Idris Education University.

The congress has drawn criticisms of racialism and fuelled more controversy following a non-violent solo protest by a UM graduate during his convocation ceremony by demanding the resignation of its vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim who took part in the Malay congress.

Police are investigating the congress under Section 505b of Penal Code for causing public mischief and the Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.