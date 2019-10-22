World Bank explores ways of working with Sabah govt to support sustainable economic growth

Richard Record said the institution is already working on a number of areas in Sabah, including on remittances and Project Greenback 2.0 in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — The World Bank is exploring ways of working with the Sabah government to support sustainable economic growth and the transition towards shared prosperity.

Richard Record, lead economist for Malaysia in the World Bank Group’s Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice, said the institution is already working on a number of areas in Sabah, including on remittances and Project Greenback 2.0 in Kota Kinabalu.

“We are undertaking work on cost of doing business in Sabah.

“We would like to do more, and perhaps see how we can pull it all together to support sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction in the future,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at the Sabah State Administration Centre, here today.

On the courtesy call, Record said both of them delved on the state government priorities, as well as the expertise and support the World Bank could offer.

“Hopefully, we can look forward to working with the authorities here in the future,” he said. — Bernama