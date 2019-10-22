Man nabbed after crashing BMW into container lorry in Butterworth

Police said the man who was driving without a valid licence was detained for further investigation under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1987. — Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 22 — An event manager accidentally entered the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) before crashing his vehicle into a container lorry in the area earlier today.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 7am incident was discovered by an auxiliary policeman stationed at the port before contacting the police and providing assistance to the 41-year-old male driver.

“The man who was driving a BMW car entered the container lane at the NBCT before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a container lorry, but he escaped uninjured,” he said here.

He said the man was believed to be intoxicated and tested positive for drugs.

The man who was driving without a valid licence was detained for further investigation under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1987, he said. — Bernama