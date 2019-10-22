Agong grants audience to Indonesian vice-president in Tokyo

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah greets Indonesian vice-president Ma’ruf Amin at a hotel in Tokyo October 22, 2019. ― Bernama pic

TOKYO, Oct 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Indonesian vice-president Ma’ruf Amin at a hotel here today.

His Majesty and Ma’ruf are here at the invitation of the Japanese government to attend the enthronement of the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito, at the Imperial Palace today.

Also present at the audience were Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Samsuddin, Minister-Counsellor at the Malaysian Embassy in Japan Mohd Ishrin Mohd Ishak and Chief Protocol Officer of the Malaysian government Datuk Rozainor Ramli.

The Indonesian delegation included Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Tasrif. ― Bernama