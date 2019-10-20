Police: Passersby find tied up body in Paya Bungor Lake

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body was found by members of the public who reported the find to the Paya Bungor Police Hut at 9.55am today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Oct 20 — The body of a man was found in the Paya Bungor Lake at the 50th Kilometre Kuantan-Maran Road with both his hands and feet tied.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body was found by members of the public who reported the find to the Paya Bungor Police Hut at 9.55am today.

‘’The victim, wearing a red T-shirt and a black jeans, is believed to be an Indian estimated to be 39-years-old. The place where the body was found was about 10 metres from the main road,’’ he told reporters, here today.

He said further investigation was being carried out and a post mortem would be performed on the body tomorrow at the Pathology Unit of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (TAAH) here.

‘’The police will conduct an investigation to obtain information on the incident and seek those individuals who can help in investigation over the case.

‘’Police also urge those with information to step forward and help with investigation,’’ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama