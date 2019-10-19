TMJ: University is not a place to spread political ideologies

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim pointed out that the university is a place to gain and impart knowledge. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, Oct 19 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim pointed out that the university is a place to gain and impart knowledge, not a place to spread political ideologies for individual and political interests.

He noted that the university is a serious knowledge centre that brings significant contributions to the country and its peoples.

“This responsibility needs to be borne professionally for the mutual benefit of everyone and should not be individualistic or political in nature,” he said in his speech at the Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM) 19th convocation ceremony here.

“Every university and graduate should focus on developing human capital and delivering effective professional services, as well as high-quality education to benefit the community, especially in Johor,” added Tunku Ismail, who is also UTHM Pro-Chancellor.

The convocation witnessed a total of 118 graduates receiving their Doctorate degree (PhD), Master’s degree (395), bachelor’s degree (3,220) and diploma (966).

UTHM also conferred the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Royal Institution Management) to the Johor Council of the Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli and its lecturer in the Department of Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering of the Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Faculty, Prof Sulaiman Hassan, 62, with the Prof Emeritus title.

Also present at the ceremony were UTHM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Wahid Razzaly and state Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan. — Bernama