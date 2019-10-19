Pro-China propaganda comic book artist gives statement to police, two others to be called

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during a media conference at the Marine Police Base in Batu Uban, George Town October 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 19 — Police have taken the statement of a comic book artist who published Inisiatif Jalur Dan Jalan — Meraih Manfaat Bersama yesterday afternoon in Bukit Aman while one or two other individuals related to its publication will also be called in the near future.

Inspector-Gerneral of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the testimony of two other individuals were necessary for him to determine the nature of the offence that was spread through the writing of the alleged propaganda comic.

“At the moment, we are not able to determine the offence committed. However, after the other two individuals have testified, we will take the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s office for further action,” he told reporters after officiating the flagging off of the Allied Convoy Vol 4 2019 (RBV # 4) here today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a preliminary report by the ministry’s security department found that something was wrong with the comic and that it was appropriate for stern action against those who published and distributed the comic.

Recently, the media reported that the comic was believed to have been distributed to the Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) and the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) in the country.

Commenting on the arrest of 12 individuals in connection with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group, Abdul Hamid stressed that it was not based on political pressure from any party or on racial and religious issues, but based on strong evidence of involvement.

“Investigation of this issue has been ongoing, since November last year. The Counter Terrorism Division (E8) of the Bukit Aman Special Branch has enough evidence to take action.

“I can assure you that we did not make the arrest without reasons. Once we have completed our investigation and have enough proof, we seek the opinion of the Attorney-General’s office before proceeding with any action. After discussing with my officers, the arrest was made on my directive,” he said.

He said although the arrests were made under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), he assured that the individual’s rights were still protected and they were being held in detention centres in areas with closed-circuit camera surveillance.

The LTTE has been listed as a terrorist group in Malaysia since 2014 and to date, 12 individuals, including two state assemblymen from DAP, have been arrested on suspicion of supporting and channelling funds to the group.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said he would no longer condone the practice of exchanging problematic personnel with the General Operations Force (PGA) unless action had been taken against them and proper counselling given.

He said such practices were seen as detrimental to the security forces as the lackadaisical attitude of the officers and staff could worsen situation at the new department they joined.

“This group needs to be given some counselling before being transferred to another department because corrupt officials who are being transferred to the PGA could exert negative influence on PGA to deviate. This would contribute to the prevalence of corruption in crime which has led to widespread smuggling activities across the country’s borders. — Bernama

"Since 2014 to date, we have taken action against 10 officers and 33 personnel of various ranks including freezing their promotion, punishment, fines and placing them in inactive posts during the counseling period," he said.

He added that the disclosure made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday that it had thousands of video clips on smuggling activities across the country’s borders was not intended to defame the security forces.

Instead, said Abdul Hamid, it was seen as a serious effort by the agency to improve the team and boost public confidence in the police. — Bernama