Dr M to attend inauguration ceremony of Indonesia's president, vice-president in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will leave for Jakarta tomorrow to attend the inauguration ceremony of Indonesia's president and vice-president for the 2019-2024 term at the Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat (MPR).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry today, Dr Mahathir would be accompanied by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, as well as senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This visit symbolises the warm and close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia, and will contribute to further strengthening the existing bond of friendship between both countries.

At the inauguration ceremony, Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is set to be sworn in for the second term as the country's president while Ma'ruf Amin will be sworn in as the vice-president. ― Bernama