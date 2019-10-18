Police question Najib for an hour over Facebook post

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters after giving his statement to the police at Bukit Aman October 18, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak spent more than an hour giving his statement to the police investigating insults against the Sultan of Selangor on Facebook.

Najib said he cooperated fully and insisted he was questioned as a witness.

“I leave it to the police to value the matter and to make any future decisions on it.

“They asked me about those (Facebook) postings and the reason why I made the postings and my thoughts on the postings.

“Other than that I can’t say because it is still under investigation,” he told reporters when leaving the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters today.

Najib previously urged the authorities to investigate Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming over the “‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page” that allegedly urged the Chinese to protest against the Sultan for decreeing that bilingual road signs in Selangor be removed.

Nga subsequently said he was unaffiliated with the page and urged the police to investigate Najib for spreading the false claim.

Najib arrived at 10.57am in a black Proton Perdana.

Before that, about 20 supporters led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam and Subang Umno chief Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah arrived.

Najib was accompanied by lawyer Rahmat Hazlan from Shafee & Co.