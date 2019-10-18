MACC: Only three from 80 rejected compound notices for taking stolen 1MDB funds

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks during the press conference in Putrajaya, October 18, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 ― Three of the 80 individuals and entities sent compound fines for receiving illegal 1MDB funds have rejected these, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

The compounds were for RM420 million in stolen funds and were sent to companies, political parties, foundations, organisations and individuals earlier this month.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki issued an update during a briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

“So far 10 per cent have said they will pay the fines 40 per cent want to take the matter to the courts, 45 per cent have sent letters of appeals and three have rejected the notices.

“However despite their rejection MACC still served them with their notices,” Azam said.

Azam explained that MACC could not divulge the amount they expect to collect from those who accepted the fines.

However, he said MACC has formed a team to track all assets allegedly obtained using funds embezzled from 1MDB.

“This team is tracking 1MDB assets all over the world. It's not easy as there are many jurisdictions to cross across countries like United Kingdom, United States of America, Switzerland and so on.

“Our team along with other agencies are working closely with the agencies abroad and are in contact with their investigators to get more info on these assets and how they are laundered in their country,” said Azam.

On those who planned to sue the MACC for abuse over the notices, Azam directed them to Section 92 of the Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

“If they'd like clarification, they can Google the Act and find out about it,” Azam added.