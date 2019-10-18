IGP: Corrupt force members involved in smuggling activities identified, probe on

Abdul Hamid said investigations were being conducted and those involved would face disciplinary action if found guilty. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The police have identified several members of the force who are believed to be corrupt, resulting in widespread smuggling activities along the country’s border.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said investigations were being conducted and those involved would face disciplinary action if found guilty.

“The outcome of a meeting with brigade commanders, commanding officers of the General Operations Force (PGA) and the Marine Police commanders last month, found several weaknesses in the aspect of supervision and existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

“As such, we plan to improve on certain aspects of the SOP used by the Royal Malaysia Police in border patrolling,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said several proposals have been discussed and further action was being taken on the matter since last month.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today revealed that the commission has thousands of video clips on smuggling activities across the country’s borders since 2017 as a result of corrupt practices.

She said all the videos obtained by MACC have been handed over to the police for further action and regarded the commission’s success in obtaining the videos as a breakthrough in the anti-corruption exercise against smuggling.

The smuggled items include cooking oil, onions, retail goods which are cheaper in Malaysia than in the neighbouring country. — Bernama