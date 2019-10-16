Sungai Kim Kim pollution trial postponed to early December

Fire and Rescue Department personnel take water samples from the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — The Session’s Court today set new trial dates for the case of three company director and an lorry driver charged with disposing scheduled waste in Sungai Kim Kim early March this year.

The four individuals are lorry driver N. Maridass, 35; and company directors Wang Jing Chao, 34, Yap Yoke Liang, 36, and Sim Wei Der, 50.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob fixed December 3, 4 and 5 after listening to a request by counsel Hussein Othman who said that three other lawyers representing the four defendants, were attending a hearing in the High Court today.

On March 24, Maridass, Wang and Yap were charged at the Sessions Court for illegally disposing scheduled waste into Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang on March 7.

Meanwhile, on April 25 this year, Sim who is a Singaporean citizen, was charged with conspiring with the trio to dispose oil waste into Sungai Kim Kim on the same date. — Bernama