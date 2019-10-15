Water supply 99pc restored in Hulu Langat

According to a statement from Air Selangor today, only a few premises in high locations and at the end of the distribution line, were still experiencing disruptions and low pressure. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) this morning informed that water supply in all areas of Hulu Langat which has been experiencing unscheduled disruptions since Sunday, has now been restored.

According to a statement from Air Selangor today, only a few premises in high locations and at the end of the distribution line, were still experiencing disruptions and low pressure.

The water supply disruption was caused by electrical system malfunction at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant.

Air Selangor apologises for any inconvenience and for assistance customers can call 15300, or Whatsapp to 019-2816793/ 019-2800919. ― Bernama