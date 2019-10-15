Probe MACC chief for jumping gun on 1MDB money, Perak Umno man tells cops

Former Perak Umno secretary Datuk Khusairi Abdul Talib and Perak Umno leaders lodge a police report at the Sungai Senam Police Station in Ipoh October 15, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 15 — An Umno politician today accused anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya of insulting the courts by pre-empting its decision concerning a dispute over RM25 million allegedly funnelled to the state political party from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Datuk Khusairi Abdul Talib, the former Perak Umno secretary, wants the police to investigate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief for issuing compound fines totalling RM62.5 million to the state Umno chapter and 79 other entities before the court has decided on the case.

He claimed Latheefa to be acting beyond her powers.

“As we all know, the case related to the abuse of 1MDB fund is still under trial at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

“Therefore, the demand made by MACC to return the funds received by Perak Umno, which they claimed are from illegal sources, is baseless,” the Slim assemblyman told reporters after filing a police report at the Sungai Senam Police Station here.

Latheefa announced on October 7 that the MACC has given two weeks for 80 entities, which she said had received money from 1MDB, to pay RM420 million in compound fines.

Khusairi told reporters the Perak Umno Office had received a notice from MACC on the same day to pay a total of RM62.5 million in compound fines, allegedly for receiving RM25 million from the sovereign investment fund.

He confessed to receiving RM25 million from former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the latter was both prime minister and finance minister, and in charge of overseeing 1MDB.

“During my tenure as the Umno secretary, we did receive RM25 million in cheque, but it was donated personally by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“It’s not wrong for any political party to receive political funds from anyone, moreover from Najib, as he was the Umno chairman and our boss,” Khusairi added.

He claimed the MACC compound fine was harsh and unfair for requiring payment be made before the court has decided on the case.

“This is like some sort of punishment. How can MACC give any punishment while the case pertaining to the matter is due process in court?” he asked.

“Even the court did not come up with any punishment on the case yet. What if the case has been dismissed or released. Will the fine paid be returned?” he added.

Khusairi also noted that some individuals did not receive the compound notice from MACC despite receiving similar funds.

“We believe these individuals were not on the list as they have left Barisan Nasional. This shows that the people and the entities listed by MACC are selective and done based on political interest,” he said.