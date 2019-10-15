DAP Youth: UM vice-chancellor must resign for failing to carry out duty fairly

Graduate student Kon Hua En claimed that the university administration was worried that he would carry out a similar protest like his fellow graduate Wong Yan Ke (pictured). ― Picture via Twitter/ Mesin Taip BurukM). — Foto ihsan Twitter/Mesin Taip Buruk

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) leaders today questioned if Universiti Malaya vice-chancellor Abdul Rahim Hashim is ignoring Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s advice to be open-minded when dealing with students.

“Dapsy condemns the actions of Abdul Rahim Hashim who abused his power to prohibit graduate student Kon Hua En from getting a scroll during University Malaya’s convocation ceremony this morning.

“Kon is a graduate from the Accounts Faculty and he was not allowed to be on stage to get his scroll. There was no valid reason given on why he was prohibited,” Dapsy leaders said in a joint statement.

Kon, 23, from Negri Sembilan, was supposed to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

He came dressed in the convocation robe but was stopped at the doors of the university’s Tunku Chancellor Hall.

Kon claimed that the university administration was worried that he would carry out a similar protest like his fellow graduate Wong Yan Ke.

Wong, who was formerly president of the vocal University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany), sparked controversy yesterday when he carried a placard on stage as he received his scroll.

Wong was protesting against vice-chancellor Abdul Rahim, saying he had shamed the university when it co-organised the “Kongress Maruah Melayu” Malay Dignity Congress on October 6.

“From being silent when students were attacked by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s supporters, to making racial statements during the Malay Dignity Congress and lodging police report against Wong for having a voice, it is proven that Abdul Rahim has failed in carrying out his duty and should resign immediately.

“Dapsy once again criticizes University Malaya for violating students right to receive scrolls as well as the actions of the university to make a police report against graduates who merely expressed his opinion,” the leaders said in the statement.