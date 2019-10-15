Anwar says only talked economy with Azmin

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he only discussed economic matters during a public meeting today with his estranged deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Initially declining to comment, Anwar finally relented after reporters pursued him to his car about 50m outside the entrance of Parliament to press him on the matter.

“No, that is only a normal meeting. We discuss about the country’s economic issues.

“Please save me from the riot; the party is under control, the party is fine,” he said before entering his car at about 1.15pm today.

About 45 minutes earlier, Anwar was seen sitting with Azmin and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at the cafe in the building.

It was the first time the top two PKR leaders have been publicly seen together outside of formal occasions or Pakatan Harapan events since the party election last year.

