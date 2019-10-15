Air Selangor: Several areas in Petaling district experiencing temporary water supply disruptions

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), Communications and Customer Relations Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said repair work would commence tonight at 10pm and was expected to be complete at 3am (October 16). — Picture by K.E.Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Several areas in the Petaling district are experiencing temporary water supply disruptions following a serious water leakage at the 1,800mm pipe stretch in Section 16, Petaling Jaya.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), Communications and Customer Relations Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said repair work would commence tonight at 10pm and was expected to be complete at 3am (October 16).

‘‘The water supply will resume 12 hours after the repair work is completed. All efforts are taken to speed up the repair work and minimise the disruption to the customers,’’ he said in a statement today.

The affected area were Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, Third Mile until Eighth Mile Old Klang Road, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, Taman Gembira, OUG, Taman Kuchai Lama, Desa Petaling, Sungai Besi Town, Taman Lee Yan Lian, Jalan Kuchai Lama, Section 14 and Section 22, OUG Industrial Park and Jalan Sungai Besi.

Also affected were Section 51A, Taman Salak Jaya, Kampung Baru Salak Selatan, SS 9, Taman Salak Selatan. Kampung Malaysia, Taman Bukit Indah, Taman Sungai Besi, Sungai Besi Perdana Army Camp, Taman Desa and Taman Tan Yew Lai. — Bernama