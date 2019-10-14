Socso welcomes initiatives outlined in Budget 2020

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives a copy of Budget 2020 from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) welcomed the government’s decision to extend the benefits of the Suri Incentive (i-Suri) voluntary contribution scheme and the Self-employed employment injury scheme (SEEIS) as outlined in the 2020 Budget.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the move would enable Socso to expand social security coverage to those who have yet to be covered and ensure that they would receive the minimum standards of social security protection.

“Socso would like to thank the government for focusing on the social security of the people in the Budget,” he said in a statement here today.

During the tabling of Budget 2020, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government had allocated RM20 million to Socso to extend the benefits of i-Suri next year.

The i-Suri scheme, introduced on Aug 15 last year, aimed at ensuring the wellbeing of the housewives and recognising their contribution to family and national development.

Lim also said the expansion of the SEEIS would to allow for contributions by 18 self-employed groups including fishermen, farmers, sole proprietors and entertainers, starting next year.

SEEIS, introduced in June 2017 as aimed at providing protection to self-employed individuals and those in informal sectors and for initial phase, the scheme will be mandatory for self-employed e-hailing services, taxi and bus drivers.

In the meantime, Mohammed Azman said Socso was currently preparing for the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0) by providing social protection to self-employed people such as those using the gig-economy platforms.

“This includes food delivery services such as Food Panda and GrabFood, and possibly Gojek if the service is operating in Malaysia.

“As such, Socso will take the necessary steps in realising the government’s vision to extend social security net to the people,” he said. — Bernama