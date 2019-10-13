MACC remands RTM duo over false claims

Latheefa said both women officers, aged 37 years and 40 years, were among three individuals detained to help in investigation over the case on Oct 7. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — Two senior officers of Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) were remanded for nine days to help in an investigation over a false claim involving funds from the Selangor Tithe Board (STB).

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Latheefa Koya said both the women officers, aged 37 years and 40 years, were among three individuals detained to help in investigation over the case on Oct 7.

“Also detained was a 38-year-old man who was the owner of a company. However, he was released after his statement was taken and only the two senior officers are remanded until Oct 15.

“Eleven individuals have been called to help in the investigation, including the two RTM officers and the man.

“We (MACC) hope to complete the investigation on the case in one or two more weeks and hand over the investigation papers to the prosecution for further action,” she told reporters here today.

She said this after attending a programme in conjunction with the 54th anniversary of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and an Anti-Corruption Campaign in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of MACC at the Section 13 Farmers’ Market here today.

Also present were Fama chairman Ishak Ismail and Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim.

Bernama learnt that the two RTM officers submitted a false claim to RTM although STB had given its sponsorship to produce a television programme, while the man who was also detained was the husband of one of the senior officers.

Meanwhile, commenting on the list of parties who were issued compound notices over the receipts of fund from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Latheefa said, until to date, no quarters had stepped forward to return the money.

She said the quarters involved could go to the MACC office to discuss on the payment of the compound or seek more time to make the payment.

Earlier, MACC revealed that 80 individuals and entities including CIMB Group ex-chairman Datuk Seri Mohamrd Nazir Razak, had received the compound notices for allegedly receiving funds from 1MDB.

The compound notices to all the quarters involved were issued under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001). — Bernama