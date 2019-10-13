LTTE arrests: Melaka govt to provide full cooperation to police

Chief Minister Adly Zahari (2nd left) at the 2019 Melaka State investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 81st birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 13 — The Melaka state government will provide full cooperation to the police to investigate allegations against three individuals in the state suspected of promoting, supporting, possessing materials and distributing funds in connection with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the government hoped for the investigations to be carried out in a transparent manner.

“If they (the individuals) are involved, they should be prosecuted, but if they are innocent, they should be released,” he told reporters after attending the 2019 Melaka State investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 81st birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Adly was asked to comment on the arrest of three of 12 individuals — namely, a state assemblyman who was arrested on Thursday; as well as an executive officer of a corporation and a member of a municipal council, who were detained yesterday — over alleged links with the LTTE.

In the meantime, Adly said a revision of the rules for attending or covering the investiture ceremony was done to improve the execution of the event, as well as to ensure that the protocol system, especially involving the state government’s official functions, were executed well.

He said information regarding the new rules was also communicated to all parties including the media, especially on the dress code that should be observed while covering the event.

“At the state government-level as well as with programmes held, we have made some new rules. We have taken note of some complaints regarding this issue, and we will make improvements from time to time. However, regulations will always be there, especially involving formal ceremonies, and they need to be adhered to in order to facilitate the smooth running of the event,” he said.

He said the government would also look at some of the complaints made, especially on the problems faced by the media to cover the occasion, as the number of media practitioners allowed into the hall was reduced due to the limited space.

Yesterday, an English newspaper reported that a number of journalists from the vernacular press and politicians were unable to enter the hall where the event was held, as they were said to not have observed the dress code, including wearing a ‘songkok’. — Bernama