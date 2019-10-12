MACC to execute phase three of 1MDB fund recovery

Without revealing the date, MACC chief Latheefa Koya said the funds involving RM500,000 and below, were disbursed during former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s time. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KAJANG, Oct 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will execute phase three of its move to recover 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds from recipients.

Without revealing the date, MACC chief Latheefa Koya said the funds involving RM500,000 and below, were disbursed during former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s time.

“Phase one saw civil forfeiture suits filed against recipients who still had the money in their accounts, which we froze.

“Phase two commenced when we asked recipients to refund the money. We sought out recipients of the highest amount first, to come forward,” she said after an MACC programme with media at the Prison College shooting range at Kajang, in conjunction with the agency’s 52th anniversary.

On the investigation involving the Masjid Tanah member of parliament and former Umno Puteri chief who allegedly received funds from 1MDB, Latheefa repeated her earlier statement that the list issued by MACC was the initial and not the full list.

“There are hundreds of individuals who received 1MDB funds but we shortlisted according to the highest amount received, that is, RM500,000 and above, involving 80 individuals and entities.

“It’s not an issue of being selective or for political interest; the list is based on the amount deduction,” she said.

On Monday, MACC issued compound notices to 80 individuals and entities who allegedly received money totalling RM420 million from 1MDB.

Solar Shine Sdn Bhd allegedly received the highest amount of RM134 million as an entity while Datuk Seri Nazir Tun Razak who is former CIMB chairman allegedly received RM25.7 million as an individual.

Those who received the compound notices issued under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 are given two weeks to return the money.

On Nazir’s statement that he would give his full cooperation to MACC, Latheefa declined to elaborate.

“Yes, we will wait for him to share his information with us. Furthermore it is up to the individuals and entities on how they want to settle the payment to MACC, whether to do so immediately or wait until the end of the two weeks.

“MACC has given two weeks and it is up to them whether or not to make an appeal for more time to settle the refund,” she said. — Bernama