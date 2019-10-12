Loke: Feasibility study on Serendah-Port Klang rail bypass to begin next year

Transport Minister Anthony Loke is briefed by Railway Assets Corporation general manager Azhar Ahmad (3rd right) at the Nilai Station October 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Oct 12 (Bernama) — A six-month feasibility study on the Serendah-Port Klang Rail Bypass construction project, will be conducted next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke today.

The project is aimed at improving the movement of cargo trains between the north of the country and Port Klang, while attracting more factory operators to use the transportation system, said Loke, after officiating at a ceremony to mark the completion of upgrading works at the Nilai Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) commuter station here.

Loke also expressed satisfaction with the 2020 Budget tabled yesterday, observing that the government had given consideration to the proposals made by his ministry.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had announced a RM50 million allocation for the upgrading of roads leading to Port Klang, along with an allocation of RM8.3 billion for feasibility studies for both the Serendah-Port Klang project, as well as the Klang Logistics Corridor project.

On another matter, Loke said upgrading works to the Klang Valley Double Tracking 1 project (KVDT 1), which involves 16 existing stations, are expected to be completed in July next year.

He said the works should have been completed this year but owing to delays, the contractor had asked for an extension of time.

The second phase of the project, involving 28 existing stations, will be upgraded very soon, the minister added. — Bernama