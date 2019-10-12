Kula Segaran leaves probe on allegations of terrorism to police

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the allegation hurled against him was solely based on a picture disseminated on social media from unknown sources. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 12 — Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran is leaving the investigation that he was involved in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in the country to the police.

He said the allegation hurled against him was solely based on a picture disseminated on social media from unknown sources.

“It is unfair to make accusations that a person is involved in any terrorism groups by merely disseminating pictures on social media.

“I have many pictures disseminated. What can I say?

“If the picture recipient makes allegations against me, I will tell him not to believe whatever disseminated in WhatsApp or internet,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after launching JobsMalaysia Caring Carnival 2019 here today.

Asked on his stand on LTTE, Kula Segaran who is also DAP vice-chairman announced he is only sympathetic to victims following incidents in another country which is their internal affairs.

Earlier, a picture featuring him with an LTTE senior leader went viral on social media.

Police were reported to have picked up seven individuals including a Negri Sembilan and a Melaka assemblyman on their involvement in supporting the LTTE terrorist group.

Kula Segaran said police should charge whoever is involved in the LTTE terrorist group in court if they have the facts and strong evidence.

In another development, Kula Segaran said the congestion at the Socso Tun Razak Rehabilitation Centre in Melaka would be a thing of the past with the construction of a new rehabilitation centre in Perak.

He said several locations in Perak had been identified as the location of the hospital and rehabilitation centre.

“The new centre will be equipped with the latest technology including robotics, trauma treatment and excellence centre to prevent accidents with the cooperation of relevant agencies,” he said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling the Budget 2020 announced that a RM500 million rehabilitation centre will be built in Perak. — Bernama