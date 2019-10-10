Pakatan ‘thinking positively’ about Tanjung Piai by-election, says Dr Sahruddin despite criticism

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin address a press conference in Muar October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 10 — Despite receiving much criticism, Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of its chance to win the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary seat at the coming by-election, as a result of the co-operation of its coalition members.

PH by-election machinery director Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said every criticism was normal and part and parcel of being in politics.

“We must be confident of winning in a struggle. So, any criticism is normal.

“It is part and parcel of politics but I am confident of the support of all, we will be able to unite and co-operate to ensure PH wins,” he told the media after an event in Bakri here today.

He said this when asked whether he was prepared to accept criticisms when leading the PH machinery for in the by-election campaign.

Asked on the criticisms from his own party, Dr Sahruddin said he had no problems about it.

“It is okay, no problem. We have to think positively,” he said while handing it to the central leadership to announce the candidate for the parliamentary constituency.

The Tanjung Piai Parliamentary Constituency was vacated due to the death of its incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, due to heart complications on September 21.

Dr Farid, who is Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief, won the Tanjung Piai seat in GE14 on a Pakatan Harapan-Bersatu ticket, beating Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional-MCA) and Nordin Othman (PAS). — Bernama