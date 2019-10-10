Dr M: New owners will rehire some of Utusan’s workers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a media conference at the 10th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Employees retrenched after Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Bhd ceased operations yesterday could rejoin the firm that purchased its printing permit, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.



“Utusan will be closed. A new company will take over Utusan. As far as the workers are concerned, some of them will be taken to work with the new company,” he said when met by reporters after the launch of International Green Technology and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference (IGEM) 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The Edge yesterday reported Utusan executive chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Sheikh Fadzir as saying that Utusan “will live on” and is expected to be relaunched “in the near future”, but under new owners Aurora Mulia that acquired its printing permits.

On Sunday, Utusan Malaysia announced a 70 per cent sale of its interest in subsidiary, Dilof Sdn Bhd to Aurora Mulia for an undisclosed sum. The sale was to ensure the continuity of the Malay daily and the 15-year-old Kosmo!, another Malay daily under its stable.

The company ceased printing both Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! Yesterday, causing over 800 employees to become jobless.