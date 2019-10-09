Ministry confirms Utusan ceasing ops

Malay Mail reported the closure of Utusan Melayu Bhd based on a leaked copy of the circular this morning. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Human Resources Ministry said Utusan Melayu Bhd has officially notified it of its decision to cease operations today.

A ministry spokesman said Utusan chief executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Sheikh Fadzir also confirmed the contents of a company circular issued to all employees today.

Malay Mail reported the closure based on a leaked copy of the circular this morning.

“The ministry will take all necessary action with the interim liquidator based on existing laws,” the ministry said.

It also said it will provide new information as this becomes available.

