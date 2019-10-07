PM says would consider selling PLUS for the right price

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answers questions in Parliament October 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The federal government would entertain offers to acquire PLUS Malaysia Bhd that are deemed suitable, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He added the government was obligated to study any credible offers that are made for the highway firm.

“If it’s suitable with our demands, we will entertain them,” he said told reporters in a press conference at lobby of Parliament today.

Dr Mahathir was responding to reports that Malaysian-led Hong Kong-based private equity firm RRJ Capital has laid out a revised proposal to the government to acquire PLUS Malaysia Bhd for RM3.5 billion.

On Saturday, Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it was not interested in selling its 51 per cent stake in PLUS.

Khazanah managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the sovereign wealth fund has received multiple offers for the highway operator and turned all of them down.

Khazanah had previously said that it was up to the government to decide on any such proposals.

A local conglomerate, Maju Holdings have also expressed desire to bid for the highway.

In a related matter, Dr Mahathir also said there were no developments on the possible sale of national carrier MAS, which is also owned by Khazanah.

“I have not spoken to them. There are many contenders including locals,” he said.

Dr Mahathir previously said the government is willing to sell MAS to bidders with good offers and were able to manage the company well.