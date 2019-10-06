Over 100 foreigners detained in KL during integrated ops

KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters at Cheras Leisure Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — A total of 102 foreigners were detained in an integrated operation to detect illegal immigrants in several hotspots around the capital.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the operation which began at 4pm yesterday involved several locations such as Taman Desa Petaling, Kotaraya Complex, Taman Miharja, Jalan Alor and Bukit Jalil.

“Those arrested include 35 Bangladeshis, Myanmar nationals (15), Indonesians (26), Indian nationals (3), Pakistanis (6), Nepalis (13), Syrians (3) and one from Nigeria.

“Action was taken in accordance with Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), namely for entering and residing in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit and other relevant acts,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, he said two local men along with four others from Bangladesh were arrested while they were gambling at a construction site in the capital.

“A local man has been arrested for allegedly hosting gambling activities, and the police seized RM2,118 in gambling equipment and cash,” he said.

Mazlan said all the detainees were taken to the Jinjang Central Lockup for further action in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

He said the operation would be continued to curb the influx of foreigners as well as reduce the rate of crime caused by the group.

“People with any information can call the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 9999 or contact the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama